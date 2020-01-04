Eileen Cleary and Dennis Daly read at 1 p.m. at Plymouth Public Library/Otto Fehlow Room, 132 South St., Plymouth... Susan Goodman (“ The First Step: How One Girl Put Segregation on Trial ”) and Sinan Ünel (“Miller Hill”) read at 6 p.m. at the Lesley University Theater, Marran Theater, 34 Mellen St., Cambridge... Quintin Collins , Randall Kenan , Terrance Hayes read at 7:30 p.m. at Pine Manor College, Ferry Administration Building, Founders Room, 400 Heath St., Chestnut Hill.

Sharon Bryan (“Sharp Stars”) and Rachel Kadish (“The Weight of Ink”) read at 6 p.m. at the Lesley University Theater, Marran Theater, 34 Mellen St., Cambridge... Ryan La Sala (“Reverie”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith... Jasmine Raghunandan and Mark Jednaszewski read at 4:45 p.m. at Pine Manor College Ferry Administration Building, Founders Room, 400 Heath St., Chestnut Hill.

TUESDAY

Miranda Popkey (“Topics of Conversation: A Novel”) in conversation with Nina MacLaughlin at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Howard Axelrod (“The Stars in Our Pockets: Getting Lost and Sometimes Found in the Digital Age”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith... Karen M. McManus (“One of Us is Next”) in conversation with Rory Power at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books...

WEDNESDAY

BJ Fogg (“Tiny Habits: The Small Changes That Change Everything”) reads at 7 p.m. Harvard Book Store... Tracey Baptiste (“The Jumbie God’s Revenge”) and Kyoko Mori (“Yarn: Remembering the Way Home”) read at 6 p.m. at the Lesley University Theater, Marran Theater, 34 Mellen St., Cambridge... Melissa Albert (“The Night Country: A Hazel Wood Novel”) in conversation with Malinda Lo at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith... Kiley Reid (“Such a Fun Age”) in conversation with Sasha Sagan at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books... Serena Burdick (“The Girls with No Names”) in conversation with Whitney Scharer (“The Age of Light: A Novel”) at 7 p.m. at Harvard Coop, 1400 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge...

THURSDAY

Judy Melenik and T.J. Mitchell (“First Cut”) read at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith... Camille DeAngelis (“A Bright Clean Mind: Veganism for Creative Transformation”) reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books... Clark Strand and Perdita Finn (“The Way of the Rose: The Radical Path of the Divine Feminine Hidden in the Rosary”) read at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store...

FRIDAY

Peggy Orenstein (“Boys & Sex: Young Men on Hookups, Love, Porn, Consent, and Navigating the New Masculinity”) in conversation with Richard Weissbourd at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Zvi Sesling, Jan Schreiber, Judith Steinbergh and Deborah Leipziger read at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith...

SATURDAY

Blake Campbell and Sam Wronoski read at 4 p.m. at Outpost 186, 186 Hampshire St., Inman Square, Cambridge... Elizabeth Wolf and Anton Yakovlev read at 3 p.m. at Newburyport Public Library, 92 State St., Newburyport... Surya Das (“The Yeti and the Jolly Lama: A Tale of Friendship”) reads at 11 a.m. at Belmont Books, 79 Leonard St., Belmont.

