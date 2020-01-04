2. The Dutch House Ann Patchett Harper

3. Olive, Again Elizabeth Strout Random House

4. The Testaments Margaret Atwood Nan A. Talese

5. The Starless Sea Erin Morgenstern Doubleday

6. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous Ocean Vuong Penguin Press

7. The Water Dancer Ta-Nehisi Coates One World

8. Nothing to See Here Kevin Wilson Ecco

9. The Nickel Boys Colson Whitehead Doubleday

10. Agent Running in the Field John le Carré Viking

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Body: A Guide for Occupants Bill Bryson Doubleday

2. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know Malcolm Gladwell Little Brown

3. Educated Tara Westover Random House

4. Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth Rachel Maddow Crown

5. Becoming Michelle Obama Crown

6. Say Nothing Patrick Radden Keefe Doubleday

7. How To: Absurd Scientific Advice for Common Real-World Problems Randall Munroe Riverhead Book

8. The Yellow House: A Memoir Sarah M. Broom Grove Press

9. The Book of Gutsy Women Hillary Rodham Clinton, Chelsea Clinton S&S

10. Catch and Kill Ronan Farrow Little Brown

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Overstory Richard Powers Norton

2. A Gentleman in Moscow Amor Towles Penguin

3. Little Fires Everywhere Celeste Ng Penguin

4. The Great Alone Kristin Hannah St. Martin’s Griffin

5. The Best American Short Stories 2019 Anthony Doerr and Heidi Pitlor Mariner

6. Unsheltered Barbara Kingsolver Harper Perennial

7. There There Tommy Orange Vintage

8. The Tattooist of Auschwitz Heather Morris Harper

9. The Handmaid’s Tale Margaret Atwood Anchor

10. Nine Perfect Strangers Liane Moriarty Flatiron Books

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference Greta Thunberg Penguin

2. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

3. The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2020 Old Farmer’s Almanac

4. Born a Crime Trevor Noah Spiegel & Grau

5. The Fifth Risk: Undoing Democracy Michael Lewis Norton

6. The Library Book Susan Orlean S&S Upstream: Selected Essays Mary Oliver Penguin

7. Calypso David Sedaris Back Bay

8. Just Mercy Bryan Stevenson Spiegel & Grau

9. Leadership: In Turbulent Times Doris Kearns Goodwin S&S

10. Classic Krakauer: Essays on Wilderness and Risk Jon Krakauer Anchor

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, December 29. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.