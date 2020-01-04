Watercolor scenes fill Stephanie Stiassni’s Instagram account (@ stiassniart ) as she documents life in Charlestown where she lives with her husband and son. Though she only began working in watercolor exclusively this year, her work is rich in color and distinctly New England, showcasing colonial architecture, autumn leaves, and recognizable local landmarks. A self-taught watercolor painter, Stiassni leans into the challenges that often come with the medium, exercising detail and precision when painting these vibrant city scapes. Spreading her knowledge and practice of the fine arts, Stiassni teaches kindergarten through eighth-grade students art at a school in Somerville.

A. It started out during my childhood, I had always been interested in the arts, whether it was guitar, singing, drawing, or painting. My family was very artistic. My dad collected art, and my mother was an artist in her own right and I grew up in an artistic home. My great-grandmother was also an oil painter, and the place I lived was always covered in art, so it was hard for me not to eat and breathe art myself. I went to a school that specialized in the arts for high school — art was always my favorite subject in elementary school throughout middle and high school. I was lucky enough to go to an all-girls private school where I had access to a studio 24/7 and I learned to paint with oils there. I had this amazing local renowned painter as a teacher and he took me under his wing and I learned a lot from him. I went to college and wanted to pursue an arts degree, but my family steered me in the direction of doing something in journalism, so I started going in the photojournalism direction. I was doing darkroom photography and taking journalism courses with a minor in studio arts. That didn’t work out and my parents convinced me to go in a different direction, so I did a communications major. I finally got my master’s in studio art teaching. … Just this year, I had this great burst of creative energy with the birth of my son.

Q. You paint a lot of houses. Can you explain the inspiration behind these subjects?

A. I was home with my son and I needed a creative outlet. I was walking around my neighborhood and something struck me on my street and I painted that and then from there, I just began to paint different areas of my neighborhood. I began painting watercolors, which I am self-taught in, and started really enjoying the way light effects the houses in different ways.

Q. The work you showcase on your Instagram account is primarily watercolor. Why do you like working with watercolor?

A. First of all, it’s a misunderstood medium. A lot of people think it’s really hard, but it’s not at all, you just need the right materials and just patience and will to master it. I love that it’s easy to sit down and do it, then when you’re actually doing it, there’s this push and pull in that you can add color to water then pull it back with a thirsty brush. It’s like a science and it’s different from other mediums. Other mediums are just paint that you can layer — which you can also do with watercolors — but there’s this other element to watercolors I’ve fallen in love with. I’m kind of watercolor-obsessed these days. I also love oils, but I really love watercolors.

Q. You talk about being a full-time mother in the captions of some of your photos. How does that impact or influence your work?

A. The watercolor is great because it’s so easy to take anywhere. Sometimes I get help from my mother, and I can just pick it up and go. My son is a very big part of my work. He’s always around when I’m doing it. Having a son keeps me up until sometimes 1 in the morning doing my work because I have to balance both. For years and years I used to just let myself go to Netflix and zone out when I got home from teaching art, but having a son has given me a kick in finding something that makes me feel so passionate. I’ve always done art, but I’ve never done it for myself as serious as I have in the past eight months.