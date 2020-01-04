Boston police are investigating after two people were stabbed in Mattapan Friday night, a department spokesman said.
Both victims are expected to survive.
Officer James Kenneally said police responded to the scene at 1286 Blue Hill Ave. shortly before 8 p.m. There, officers found two victims suffering from non-life threatening stab wounds. The victims were taken to local hospitals.
No further information was immediately available.
Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.