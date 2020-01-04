In a series of tweets, President Trump threatened to attack 52 Iranian sites if Iran retaliated against the US in response to the drone strike that killed top general Qasem Soleimani on Friday.

Soleimani was the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force and mastermind of its regional security strategy. He was killed early Friday near the Baghdad international airport along with senior Iraqi militants in an airstrike ordered by Trump.

Since the attack was ordered, tensions between the US and Iran have intensified. Iran has vowed harsh retaliation, raising fears of an all-out war, but it’s unclear how or when it might respond.

On Saturday, the White House said they will notify Congress of the strike under the War Powers Act.

