In a series of tweets, President Trump threatened to attack 52 Iranian sites if Iran retaliated against the US in response to the drone strike that killed top general Qasem Soleimani on Friday.
Iran is talking very boldly about targeting certain USA assets as revenge for our ridding the world of their terrorist leader who had just killed an American, & badly wounded many others, not to mention all of the people he had killed over his lifetime, including recently....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2020
....targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2020
Soleimani was the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force and mastermind of its regional security strategy. He was killed early Friday near the Baghdad international airport along with senior Iraqi militants in an airstrike ordered by Trump.
Since the attack was ordered, tensions between the US and Iran have intensified. Iran has vowed harsh retaliation, raising fears of an all-out war, but it’s unclear how or when it might respond.
Advertisement
On Saturday, the White House said they will notify Congress of the strike under the War Powers Act.
Abbi Matheson can be reached at abbi.matheson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @AbbiMatheson