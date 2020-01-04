Trump raised $46 million in this quarter, much of it from wealthy donors. Sanders raised $34.5 million in the quarter when he had a heart attack, from many small-sum donors (“A huge boost for Sanders” Page A1, Jan. 3). Together, the top five Democratic candidates raised $115.4 million, much of it from individual small-sum donors. People who contribute vote.

Do the math and unite: Sanders has integrity and principles and will win against habitual liar Trump, who looks out only for himself.

Angela Nielsen