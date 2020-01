In today’s article about campaign spending, we’re told that in just the last month the top five candidates, plus he who shall not be named, raised $161.4 million (“A huge boost for Sanders,” Page A1, Jan. 3). In one month!

Just imagine how many hungry people could be fed by that money. And multiply it by the number of many months of campaigning, adding in all the other candidates and billionaires running.

Think our political system needs a little tweaking?