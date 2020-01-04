The last sentence in Cyrisse Jaffee’s letter to the editor (“Rush to build in Newton will cause more woes than it solves,” Dec. 31) describes exactly why her objection to the Northland development in Newton is off the mark. She characterizes the city as “a suburb in which most shopping, entertainment, and leisure activities require a car.”
In fact, the Northland development, on the periphery of Newton Upper Falls, has many elements that work to break that mold. It contains not just apartments but also provides shops and restaurants and “pocket parks” (to go along with already existing adjacent public greenway) so that residents don’t have to hop in their cars to purchase items or eat out or enjoy a park or playground. As a Falls resident, I look forward to walking one day to these activities and leaving my two tons of steel at home.
The Northland project in fact discourages more driving by limiting car ownership in the development to one car per unit (and even that first space must be paid for separately). Combining that with some very serious energy-saving features — e.g., solar panels and many passive solar units — and frequent shuttles to the T, and you get a development that is supported by the mayor, Green Newton, the Newton-Needham Regional Chamber, the League of Women Voters, and many other public advocacy groups.
Mark Bridger
Newton Upper Falls