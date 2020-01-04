Re “US strike kills a top Iranian general” (Page A1, Jan. 3): And so it begins. Again. It’s so transparent, this poking the hornets nest in order to provoke a full-scale confrontation. Later, President Trump will say how very much he regretted having to reignite our commitment to the region, but America had been tested to the limits by Iran. . . . blah, blah, blah. And at least half the country will praise his boldness and conviction to keep Iran and its affiliate terrorist groups at bay. He’s matured into such a fine leader, whose primary goal is to preserve our freedom, many will say.

As my father said on the very night Lyndon Johnson gave his Gulf of Tonkin speech, [expletive]! Accompanied by a hard slam of his palm on the dining room table. Then again, as a Frenchman, he knew the toll getting involved with Viet Nam would take, but no one could have predicted it would last as long as it did . . . unless they had actually paid attention to France’s final war-torn years in that region. As for Afghanistan, the Russians must have been laughing from day one. And as for the impeachment, please, we’ve got more important matters. War is our number one priority. It’s money-generating for special interests and one helluva distraction.