RAYNHAM, Mass. (AP) — Two people have been arrested in connection with a home invasion, robbery, and pistol whipping in Raynham on New Year’s Day, police said Sunday.

Officials said Derek Martin, 32, and Jessica Toomey, 31, both of Fall River, were taken into custody Friday night and are detained pending a court arraignment on Monday.

Police Chief James Donovan said officers responded to a home on Tearall Road shortly after 2 p.m. on New Year’s Day. A resident told police that a man and woman entered his home, assaulted him, and robbed him of cash and a cellphone at gunpoint.