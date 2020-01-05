Regarding your article on the lawsuit by the monks of St. Anselm Abbey and College (“At St. Anselm, power struggle goes public,” Page A1, Jan. 1), obviously, a community of Benedictine monks is in a better position than a board of laypeople to know how to make a college a Benedictine institution and to keep it in the Benedictine tradition. It’s surprising that the president of the college doesn’t seem to realize this. It’s also worth noting that although the overall number of monks has declined since the 1960s, when I was considering joining the order, seven of the current 30 have joined since 2010. They aren’t declining right now. The community is vibrant.

John E. Whipple