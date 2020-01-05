Paul Krugman’s argument, in “Big money and America’s lost decade” (Ideas, Dec. 29), brings up to date some criticisms of the wealthy by the “father of capitalism.” Adam Smith’s criticism of mercantilism was not simply an argument for free trade; it was also a harsh indictment of the power of merchants in Parliament. He argued that any legislative proposal coming from businessmen be examined “not only with the most scrupulous attention but with the most suspicious attention.” Smith added that the interests of businessmen differ from the public interest, that businessmen have an interest in deceiving the public, and that they “have, upon many occasions, both deceived and oppressed it.”

Our political system has been biased in favor of the wealthy for over a century. It is time to switch from plutocracy to democracy.