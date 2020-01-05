Re “Courage could be contagious in the Senate” (Opinion, Jan. 2): David Nussbaum overlooks the role of electoral politics in enforcing Republican support for the Trump party line and the McConnell/Trump impeachment trial plan. It’s not just the threat of being shunned by their congressional peers that keeps Republican senators in line: It’s the threat of a presidential tweet storm and the prospect of enraging the devoted Trump voters on whom their reelections depend. In general, only a small minority of people will stand on principle at the risk of losing something they value deeply, especially something essential to their identity, like a Senate seat. And a majority will rationalize their cowardice by convincing themselves it serves a greater good, which a Republican might define as maintaining control of the Senate and preventing the election of a Democratic president in 2020. Never underestimate the power of rationalization.

Wendy Kaminer