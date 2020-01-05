2020 will be a monumental presidential election year, and as it kicks off, we see both abundant opportunities and causes for alarm.

Imagine, for a moment, a society that is thriving and growing: taking care of its most vulnerable, striving to gain new knowledge and cure disease, educating its young, and stewarding its greatest cultural and natural resources for future generations. It might seem like a stretch amid our present reality. But as we start a new year and decade, the Globe Editorial Board is taking a step back to envision such a future, and ask what must be done to bridge the gap between the current state of our communities, region, nation, and planet and such aspirations.

Advertisement

Here are some of the questions we are asking as an Editorial Board as we scan the horizon:

Greater Boston

Will our cities and towns take action to house growing populations, and will intractable transportation issues be resolved? Will we solve the deep problems that keep public schools from doing right by our kids, and will we make progress in closing the racial wealth gap and in healing racial divides? When will our leading institutions — from businesses to the police department to city hall — better reflect the diverse population of Boston?

Will Boston and other New England cities serve as a model of innovation for the rest of the world? Where do we lead compared to other cities in the country and around the world, and where do we need to invest to be leaders in the future?

Massachusetts and New England

Will the Commonwealth be able to solve gross inequalities and bridge the achievement gap in public schools after the passage of the state school funding bill? How will it prepare for the impacts of rising seas and reduce its carbon emissions in a warming climate? Will our medical centers make breakthroughs in treating cancer, Alzheimer’s, and dementia while making this progress accessible to all? Will our region lead the country in treating the opioid epidemic? Will New England’s universities and community colleges prepare students for the future without leaving them with lifetimes of debt?

Advertisement

Will the region’s institutions — from state houses to businesses and universities — put more people of color and women in leadership positions to better reflect the diverse populations they serve? Will the demographic shift of people moving from Western Massachusetts to Greater Boston be met with aggressive action to solve housing, transportation, education, and health care challenges? Will technologists here lead the way in demonstrating how innovation can serve the public good?

The United States, and the global community

Will democratic values, as well as institutions and norms, be able to prevail and persist amid the threats they face in America and abroad? How will we safeguard our elections from foreign meddling and insulate our domestic politics from the influence of dark money and corporations?

Can we resolve this country’s impasse on the climate crisis and resume world leadership, as well as bring other nations along?Can we finally pass meaningful laws to address the gun violence epidemic, reform our broken immigration system, and give access to affordable health care to more Americans?

Will the technologies upon which we’ve come to rely — and those that have yet to come to the fore — be harnessed for the greater good or contribute more to collective malaise?

Advertisement

Can we find ways to support the American Dream — the idea of getting ahead, and being able to afford opportunities — making it more attainable by more people in the new decade?

In 2020, the Globe Editorial Board will weigh and propose key ideas and actions that voters, leaders, institutions, and communities can take to secure a better future.

OUR RESOLUTIONS:

Push for innovative solutions and a long-term plan for the transportation crisis in our region. This is an all-hands-on-deck kind of problem, and the time is past for officials from city governments to pass the buck to the state or vice versa; all levels of government must work together on a comprehensive solution.

Advocate that the Commonwealth and Greater Boston develop more regional, comprehensive housing solutions. We need increased density around transportation hubs and more affordable housing at all levels of income. This requires policy reforms, funding, and civic leadership, including a housing choice bill and local zoning efforts.

Advocate for addressing climate change at all levels of government and in the private sector, and clarify the ways we can use technology and innovation as well as policy and markets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve resilience to climate impacts.

Advocate for reforms at the city, state, and national level to protect the integrity of our elections and voting rights, when it comes to foreign interference, gerrymandering, and voter suppression, corporate influence, and opportunities to improve the structure of voting and reduce the influence of extremists.

Make sure the promise of education reforms is realized in all Massachusetts communities now that the latest education-funding legislation has passed. The Legislature is gambling that money will solve the Commonwealth’s education woes, and we’ll be watching to see whether this happens despite the bill’s lack of strong accountability measures.





Push for lowering health care costs for Americans and improving public health by highlighting policy innovations, policing bad corporate behavior, and advocating for smart reforms.

Fight inequality at the local, regional, national, and global level by advocating for policy reforms and by calling for better leadership from the public and philanthropic sectors and endorsing candidates who make this a priority.

Hold technologists accountable for the consequences of emerging technology on society as a whole and on vulnerable populations, and celebrate the exemplars who serve the public good with their innovations.

Help define a “moonshot” for greater Boston: an aspirational shared goal to which we can mobilize across communities and the private, public, and philanthropic sectors to address a social problem and lead the nation.

The Globe Editorial Board is ready to support, inspire, and hold our leaders, institutions, companies, communities, and citizens accountable for progress on these fronts.