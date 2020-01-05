It would be a welcome change to see 2020 in with the truth, rather than linguistic manipulations that leave the truth behind the smoke of political rhetoric. Op-ed writers Stephen Kulik and Daniel E. Bosley (“Baker’s climate program could help rural commuters,” Opinion, Jan. 2) offer a rhetorical smokescreen in proclaiming support for Governor Baker’s Transport and Climate Initiative (TCI). The public should be fully informed about how the TCI works: it does not reduce emissions; it either allows firms to continue their bad behavior by paying to pollute, or the TCI sends the smoke, poisons, and ill-health elsewhere. The TCI is a version of the discredited cap-and-trade system, offered as a sop to industrial polluters making money at the public’s expense. Large corporations should not be permitted to buy their way out of their obligations to protect public health and human development in Western Massachusetts or elsewhere. Certainly, TCI “could help” rural dwellers who experience little-to-no public transport and low-quality Internet access. But the smoke in the sketchy rhetoric needs to be cleared. The most effective method would be shutting down the polluters while asking them to offer restorative justice to the communities they poison.

Marcus Breen