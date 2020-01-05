The video, which he shared on both Twitter and Instagram Saturday morning before the Patriots-Titans game at 8:15 p.m., lasted 55 seconds and featured highlights from throughout the season. He wrote, “It’s too late to be scared,” and shared a message that the lion is the king of the jungle.

Tom Brady isn’t accustomed to posting pre-game, pump-up videos during Wild Card Weekend, but that didn’t stop him from going all out when the opportunity presented itself.

The narrator says that the lion is lying down under a tree and doesn’t want to move. When the other animals, like the jackals and hyenas, notice this, the narrator says, they start to move in, closer and closer.

Advertisement

“One day, that lion gets up and tears the sh*t out of everybody,” the narrator says.

Then a segment of Brady screaming appears, followed by a close-up of a lion’s face.

“Every once in a while, the lion has to show the jackals who he is. It’s too late to be scared. It’s time to kill.”