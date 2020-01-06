I say this in the aftermath of this year’s Golden Globes ceremonies, which, like all awards shows, is a good idea taken to stupid extremes. This time the pile-on has been on Joaquin Phoenix, who, in accepting his acting award for “Joker,” gave a rambling, sincere, expletive-laced speech in which he proclaimed his general unworthiness and, as the music rose to drown him out, urged his fellow stars to fight climate change by … not taking private jets from Palm Springs.

Here’s the problem I have with awards shows: Everyone expects actors to be brilliant at playing themselves when that’s the exact opposite of what they’re trained to do. They’re good at playing other people.

Could there be a more dictionary-ready image of pampered Hollywood cluelessness? Of boozy A-list entitlement celebrating the air in its own bubble? Why didn’t Phoenix have a prepared speech? Why didn’t he have his act together? For pity’s sake, why isn’t he Tom Hanks, whose speech accepting the Cecil B. DeMille award was a model of empathetic wit?

All reasonable questions. And yet I come not to bury Phoenix but to defend him.

Because he has given us such electrifying performances over the years — because his Arthur Fleck is the one aspect of “Joker” that feels uncalculated, alive, and human — we assume the star should be able to eloquently express his own words rather than ones written for the characters he plays. We expect this of all actors: Because they’re masters of their art, it follows that they’re masters of life.

Well, no, it doesn’t follow at all. In fact, I’d argue that the skill sets necessary for great acting only tangentially overlap with — and sometimes even conflict with — the ability to feel comfortable in one’s own skin in public. I’ll go even further: An actor doesn’t have to be particularly intelligent to be great at what he or she does.

Some are, of course. Some are whip-smart or street savvy or bookishly intellectual. Some, like Hanks, seem to have the social skills and gift of gab to negotiate any situation. (Some performers, on the other hand, can seem both devilishly clever and bat-spit delusional: Ladies and gentlemen, I give you Kevin Spacey.)

But the kind of acting you can’t look away from involves a professional toolbox that doesn’t have to include the ability to think out and articulate a plan of approach. Quite the opposite. I once asked Sean Penn in an interview to take me through a scene of his latest movie and explain the choices he made. Can’t do it, he said. Won’t do it. If I talk about it, the gift goes away. I’ve interviewed actors like Jodie Foster and Laura Linney, both of whom will talk your ear off about everything but what goes on under the hood.

I’ve interviewed Joaquin Phoenix in the past, too, and, if more earnest and less combative than Penn, he’s similarly awkward when it comes to talking about what he does. Which makes sense, especially if you’re coming from the Marlon Brando school of performance which prizes research, immersion, intuition, openness, and a healthy respect for situation and chance. All things opposed to the cult of celebrity — of the celebrating of self — on which our entertainment culture and the bling parade that goes with it are founded.

If that makes some actors come across like racehorses, highly trained and skittish, maybe it’s worth taking the rewards they give us — the performances — into account. Recently Adam Driver came under fire after bolting an NPR interview when the hosts played audio of one of his scenes, which he had told them ahead of time makes him physically uncomfortable. If to become Charlie in “Marriage Story” means he can’t watch or listen to himself as Charlie in “Marriage Story” — well, that’s a trade I’ll take.

Because we look at movie stars, we think movie stars want to be looked at. And some movie stars do, even if that tends to signal they’re the lesser ones. The mistake is in thinking actors want to be looked at as themselves when the very best of them, for that very reason, may have trouble identifying who that is. Cary Grant: “I have spent the greater part of my life fluctuating between Archie Leach [his real name] and Cary Grant; unsure of either, suspecting each.” Also Cary Grant: “To play yourself, your true self, is the hardest thing in the world.”

As themselves, without the armor of craft and impersonation, actors can get shy, nervous, uncertain. They can self-medicate; Phoenix has been public about his struggles with alcohol and it’s worth remembering he lost an actor brother, River Phoenix, to drugs. He’s also been acting since childhood, with growing talent and concomitant doubt. At one point he appeared to become a different Joaquin Phoenix entirely — a loutish, bearded white rapper — that turned out to be a filmed satire of the cult of celebrity. The movie’s title? “I’m Still Here” (2010). Clearly, he understands the absurdities of public persona.

Think about it: To be famous means everyone except you believes they know who you are. That’s why an actor who can stir you deeply on a big screen can seem so fake reading an awards show cue card. Or why plastic surgeons in Beverly Hills make so much money. Or why an actor known for disappearing into roles can become a jangle of nerves when the spotlight falls on him and him alone.

Of course this is one reason awards shows are televised for our entertainment in the first place. We like to celebrate the stars but we also wait breathlessly for them to fall — to screw up, reveal their humanity, give us a chance to say, aha, I’m better than you are. How dare you want attention (and its shadow corollary: How unfair that I don’t get any). A boozy celebrity giving a rambling speech a la the late-career Elizabeth Taylor is a mortification for some people, a delicious source of gossip for others, and an overdue leveling for many, including plenty who loudly proclaim not to care at all.

The irony is that you know and I know and Joaquin Phoenix knows that the only things that matter are the art and skill of his performances. That what he does, not who he is, is what’s important. And that’s true of all actors.

All right, maybe not for Tom Hanks. He’s probably the only performer in the history of the movies to seem wholly and truly secure in himself. But who knows? Maybe that’s part of the act.

