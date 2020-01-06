First came a comment about Judi Dench’s defense of the panned film “Cats,” which she stars in. (Even Gervais hesitated at first, saying, “I can’t do this next joke.”) “It was the role she was born to play,” Gervais said, “because she loves nothing better than plunking herself down on the carpet, lifting her leg and licking her own —.”

Bleeps happen. Especially during live awards shows. But they usually result from expletives that have slipped from the mouths of winners — out of excitement, passion, even anger. Not during Sunday night’s Golden Globes, when the host Ricky Gervais, never one to bite his tongue, was bleeped twice by NBC during his prepared monologue.

Advertisement

In the audience, Gwyneth Paltrow's jaw dropped.

Moments later, as he complained about the length of the awards show (three hours) and winners who use their time at the podium to make a statement, he was bleeped again.

"If you do win an award tonight, don't use it as a platform to make a political speech; you're in no position to lecture the public about anything, you know nothing of the real world," he said. "If you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent and your god, and —," he continued, gesturing offstage. Tom Hanks did not seem amused.

Sunday night was the fifth time Gervais, a British comedian known for his unfiltered style of cringey comedy and brazen digs, has hosted the Golden Globes.

"You'll be pleased to know this is the last time I'm hosting the Golden Globe Awards," he said Sunday. "I don't care anymore. I never did."

In past ceremonies, he has made targets out of Mel Gibson, Tim Allen and Madonna, to name just a few. On Sunday, he called the Hollywood Foreign Press "very, very racist" for the lack of diversity among nominees and jabbed at the popularity of remakes (awful and lazy, he called them) and superhero films. "Their job isn't acting anymore," he said of the actors who make superhero movies. "It's going to the gym twice a day and taking steroids."

Advertisement

To the bevy of producers in the crowd, Gervais said, "They're all terrified of Ronan Farrow; he's coming for you." Farrow, an investigative reporter, has worked to uncover allegations of sexual misconduct among Hollywood heavy hitters.

Gervais also made pointed jabs at Felicity Huffman, for her college admissions scandal; Leonardo DiCaprio for dating much younger women; and, in possibly his most tame joke, at Joe Pesci, comparing him to Baby Yoda.

For the most part, the audience laughed, though there were plenty of audible groans and cringing faces. Not that Gervais cares either way.

Pleasing a celebrity audience is not his goal, he recently told The Hollywood Reporter. He'd much rather entertain a global audience. "I try and play the outsider," he said. "I've got to be the bloke sitting at home who shouldn't have been invited."

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.