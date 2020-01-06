In Sunday night’s broadcast on NBC, the camera returned to Tom Hanks’s face a few times during host Gervais’s monologue, as if he were the Hollywood mood ring. Hanks dutifully issued a non-verbal groan or two or three during the jokes, one of which came at the expense of Felicity Huffman, who, Gervais suggested, had made his license plate from prison.

The Golden Globe Awards likes to keep the telecast perky and filled with laughs and mild indignation. That’s why the Hollywood Foreign Press Association puts Ricky Gervais on its stage, using his outsider status as a Brit as ballast for his opening strikes.

Gervais playfully kept telling the audience to “shut up” and not be so outraged, in a way encouraging them to be outraged, because that’s why he got the job. He joked about how the “In Memoriam” segment was not going to be diverse enough, named a group of pedophile movies in which he included “The Two Popes,” and laughed at Martin Scorsese’s height, or lack thereof. He went for broke at one point, in case he wasn’t being convincingly shocking enough, making a joke about Dame Judi Dench that was blue enough to get bleeped out.

And of course he made a point of biting the hand that feeds him, as any self-respecting provocateur would: “Kevin Hart was fired from the Oscars because of some offensive tweets,” he said. “Hello. Lucky for me, the Hollywood Foreign Press can barely speak English and they have no idea what Twitter is, so I got offered this gig by fax.”

Sometimes, keeping viewers watching means dropping oddball surprises on them, such as Ramy Youssef, who won for best comedy actor for Hulu’s “Ramy” over, among others, Paul Rudd, Bill Hader, and Michael Douglas. But the Globes’ TV awards are generally considered value-less, and so even though it was great to see Phoebe Waller-Bridge carrying gold again, and a pleasure to see the cast of the winning “Succession” onstage together, Jeremy Strong in a long beard, it didn’t carry any of the (diminishing) import of the Emmys.

Kate McKinnon delivered a dry, charming appreciation of Ellen DeGeneres, who won the Carol Burnett Award for Excellence in Television. “Attitudes change, but only because brave people like Ellen jump into the fire to make them change,” McKinnon said. “And if I hadn’t seen her on TV, I would have thought, oh, I could never be on TV, they don’t let LGBTQ people on TV. And more than that, I would have gone on thinking that I was an alien and that I maybe didn’t even have a right to be here. So thank you, Ellen, for giving me a shot.”

“I couldn’t have done it without my husband, Mark,” DeGeneres joked in her shtick-filled stand-up-like acceptance speech. She got all the laughs she set out for. At one point, she thanked Burnett, sitting in the audience. “At the end of the show,” DeGeneres said, “every time she pulled her ear, I knew she was saying: ‘It’s OK, I’m gay too.’ "

She thoroughly enjoyed her time onstage, noting, “They don’t play me off. I don’t have to end, at all, because it’s a special award.”

A number of people mentioned the wildfires in Australia. Russell Crowe wasn’t in the house for his “Loudest Voice” win, but he sent an acceptance speech that Jennifer Aniston read. “Make no mistake,” he wrote, “the tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate-change based.”

