The Golden Globes, the famously unpredictable awards show, kicked off on Sunday night, beginning an awards season that will end with the Academy Awards (aka the Oscars) on Feb. 9.
Here’s a running list of Golden Globe winners.
- Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy: Ramy Youssef, “Ramy.”
- Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television - Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice.”
- Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Stellan Skarsgård, “Chernobyl.”
Advertisement
- Best Television Series - Drama: “Succession.”
- Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag.”
- Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language: “Parasite” (South Korea).
- Recipient of the Carol Burnett Award: Ellen DeGeneres.
Jaclyn Reiss can be reached at jaclyn.reiss@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JaclynReiss