Waititi was at the ceremony in support of his big-screen feature "Jojo Rabbit," which was nominated for a Golden Globe for best motion picture musical or comedy. But Waititi also directed the finale of "The Mandalorian," the Disney Plus breakout hit featuring the even bigger breakout character, Baby Yoda.

Director Taika Waititi knows, and on the red carpet for the 77th annual Golden Globes on Sunday he was willing to talk about it — a little.

He's been the subject of memes, GIFs and plenty of other odes. Naturally I had to ask Waititi about him. But Waititi declared that wasn't the character's name.

What should we be calling Baby Yoda? The director wouldn't even give me a hint, and said it was up to the series creator, Jon Favreau, to reveal it.

Perhaps all will be revealed with the season finale.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.