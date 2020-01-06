Pier 1 Imports Inc. is planning to dismiss about 40% of its headquarters staff, roughly 300 people, and is canceling orders as it works to overhaul the troubled business, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The retailer has drafted a bankruptcy plan and last month made a presentation to creditors that envisioned a smaller post-bankruptcy company with about $900 million in annual sales. It’s also held talks with current lenders about providing Chapter 11 financing, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the process is private.

The company's shares declined as much as 30% on the news, and were hovering down about 17% at $5.175 when trading was halted. A representative for Pier 1 declined to comment. The Chapter 11 process allows a company to keep operating while it works out a plan to turn around the business and pay its creditors.Pier 1 has posted multiple quarters of declining sales and losses amid a raft of new competitors. It's led by Robert Riesbeck, a turnaround manager named as chief executive officer in November. He's cutting expenses by about half, including canceling some existing orders to align Pier 1's buying with plans for a smaller store base, one person said.