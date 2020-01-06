NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell in morning trading on Wall Street Monday as investors worried that tensions between the U.S. and Iran would escalate.
A U.S. airstrike killed a top Iranian general last week and prompted threats of retaliation from Iran. That has rattled financial markets around the world and made oil prices more volatile as investors remain uncertain about how Iran will respond.
Banks and other financial companies led the losses. Fifth Third Bancorp fell 1.2% and Capital One shed 1.3%.
Industrial stocks also fell. UPS slipped 1.8% and railroad operator CSX dipped 1%.
Energy companies continued to hold up well. Oil prices rose sharply in the early going over fears that any conflict in the Middle East could disrupt the flow of oil from the region. Oil prices gave back some of those gains by late morning. Occidental Petroleum rose 2.2%.
Gold prices climbed to a seven-year high earlier in trading as investors focused on safer holdings. Gold was up 1% in midday trading.