Leave it to Billy Porter to unveil a showstopper on the Golden Globes red carpet. The “Pose" star, nominated for best performance by an actor in a television drama, wore a white tux trimmed with a frothy feather train that would have made Liberace proud. It took three months to craft the cape-like garment, which, Porter noted, helpfully zipped off so he could sit and eat and cavort like the rest of the Globe guests. Designer Alex Vinash deserved an award all his own.

Zoey Deutch attends the 2020 Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Kudos to Zoey Deutch for taking a fashion risk at the 77th Golden Globes. In a sea of tasteful, elegant, and, yes, somewhat boring black gowns, “The Politician” star stood out in a full-legged jumpsuit the color of French’s mustard. Sure, it sounds odd. But it worked perfectly, padded shoulders, plunging neckline and all. A stunning diamond and sapphire necklace was the chef’s kiss.





Kerry Washington arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

With so many interesting and adventurous styles at the Globes this year, why highlight a relatively plain black ensemble? Because what Kerry Washington wore was anything but simple. There was the tailored black satin skirt slit to the thigh, paired with a gorgeously fitted blazer worn open -- with nothing underneath. Well, almost nothing but for a snaking silver harness contraption that was as breathtaking as it was unique. Boom.





Jodie Comer attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Frazer Harrison/Getty

In “Killing Eve,” Jodie Comer’s character Villanelle is known as much for her impeccable fashion sense as her murderous streak. So it was no surprise that Comer swept onto the red carpet wearing one of the evening’s chicest - and most polarizing - gowns. Apparently, some snarky types on Twitter compared the emerald green frock to Baby Yoda’s signature look. Ha ha. Very funny, Twitter. Baby Yoda has never carried a yellow feathered handbag.

Gwyneth Paltrow at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards. Frazer Harrison/Getty

Here’s the thing: It’s very difficult to pull off a dress the color of a UPS truck. I don’t care how fit you are, how much yoga you do, how “cleanly” you eat. From there, Gwyneth Paltrow only raised the level of difficulty by choosing a filmy, mostly transparent dress ... that was the color of a UPS truck. Shockingly, it kind of worked? The Goop guru looked beachy, bohemian, laid back, and assured.

Saoirse Ronan on the red carpet at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. Frazer Harrison/Getty

While many stars went with more adventurous styles at the Globes this year, some stuck with the tried and true: sparkle, polish, allure. “Little Women” star Saoirse Ronan donned a glittering gown as appropriate in 2020 as it would have been in 1962. The sea of rhinestones allowed her to skip any additional adornments and embrace old Hollywood glamour.





















