A box truck rollover in Peabody caused the Route 1 North ramp to Interstate 95 North to temporarily close Monday morning, according to officials.

State Police responded to a report of a rollover at 8:50 a.m., officials said. The driver, a 23-year-old Revere man, and the passenger, a 21-year-old Scituate man, reported no injuries. The truck, a 2018 Freightliner, was carrying perishable food items, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Traffic was diverted up Route 1 into Danvers after the truck rolled over into the median, according to a tweet at 9:18 a.m. from State Police. The road reopened around 11 a.m. after the truck was towed.