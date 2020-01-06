A box truck rollover in Peabody caused the Route 1 North ramp to Interstate 95 North to temporarily close Monday morning, according to officials.
State Police responded to a report of a rollover at 8:50 a.m., officials said. The driver, a 23-year-old Revere man, and the passenger, a 21-year-old Scituate man, reported no injuries. The truck, a 2018 Freightliner, was carrying perishable food items, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Traffic was diverted up Route 1 into Danvers after the truck rolled over into the median, according to a tweet at 9:18 a.m. from State Police. The road reopened around 11 a.m. after the truck was towed.
#Peabody Rt 1NB ramp to Rt 95 NB is closed for Box truck rolled over into the median. 95N #MAtraffic diverted up Rt 1 to #Danvers @MassDOT on scene. pic.twitter.com/rPL8kczWGy— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 6, 2020
The tweet included pictures of a truck on its side on the median strip, and a picture that appeared to show the truck’s top had been ripped off, revealing a number of boxes and other items inside.
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation also responded to the scene, the tweet said.
Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe,com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.