A 34-year-old man was arrested Sunday afternoon in Dorchester for allegedly carrying a loaded gun and four grams of heroin, police said.

Diamantino Dasilveira, of Dorchester was allegedly carrying a .380-caliber Hi Point ABP handgun and two plastic bags containing a total of approximately four grams of heroin when officers from the Drug Control Unit arrested him at approximately 1 p.m. in the area of Charles Street and Geneva Avenue, Boston police said in a statement. He was arrested on gun and drug charges.

The officers had stopped Dasilveira pusuant to an outstanding warrant out of Roxbury District Court when they discovered the gun in his jacket and the drugs in his pants, police said.