An overloaded power strip is being eyed as the possible culprit in a house fire that led to the death of two men in Fitchburg on Sunday. The strip had several devices, including a space heater, plugged into it.

“You never want to plug anything into a power strip that pulls more electricity than [the power strip] is designed for,” said fire marshal’s spokeswoman Jennifer Mieth.

In the wake of a fatal fire that may have been sparked by an overloaded power strip, the state fire marshal’s office renewed warnings about the possible dangers posed by the common household items.

Although many power strips have up to six outlets for appliances, Mieth said that only one or two low-power appliances should be plugged in at a time.

“Power strips are designed for convenience,” she said. “They are not designed for using all six holes at a time.”

She said that just as “there’s only so much water that can flow through pipes safely, there’s only so much electrical current than can flow through the wire safely.”

When multiple high-wattage appliances are plugged in, large amounts of heat are generated in a power strip or any extension cord, which could spark a fire, she said.

Space heaters, in particular, should always be plugged directly into wall outlets, according to the Department of Fire Services.

In Massachusetts in 2018, there were 728 electrical fires in buildings, according to the Department of Fire Services. They caused four civilian deaths, 22 injuries, and 98 fire service injuries.

