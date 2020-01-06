Foxborough police are asking for the public’s help trying to find a person who broke into a home on Field Stone Road Saturday morning while the homeowners were asleep inside, officials said Monday.

The suspect broke into the home around 3:08 a.m. and was confronted by one of the homeowners who had woken up, according to a statement from Foxborough Police Lieutenant Richard Noonan. The suspect fled after being confronted and no injuries were reported.

Nothing was found in a subsequent search of the area conducted by Foxborough and Mansfield police, officials said. Evidence from the scene is currently being processed for forensic evidence, said Noonan.