Foxborough police are asking for the public’s help trying to find a person who broke into a home on Field Stone Road Saturday morning while the homeowners were asleep inside, officials said Monday.
The suspect broke into the home around 3:08 a.m. and was confronted by one of the homeowners who had woken up, according to a statement from Foxborough Police Lieutenant Richard Noonan. The suspect fled after being confronted and no injuries were reported.
Nothing was found in a subsequent search of the area conducted by Foxborough and Mansfield police, officials said. Evidence from the scene is currently being processed for forensic evidence, said Noonan.
Advertisement
Police are now asking residents near the site of the break-in to check their surveillance footage for suspicious activity or evidence of other crimes. Police were in the neighborhood going door-to-door Monday as part of the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the police at 508-543-1212 ext. 213.