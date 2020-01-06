The northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Augusta were shut down Monday morning because of a man sitting alone inside a car with a gun, according to the Maine State Police.

Maine State Police wrote on Facebook at 7:27 a.m. that State and Augusta Police were on scene at the off ramp at exit 113 in Augusta, and that northbound traffic was being diverted at exit 112. Motorists traveling north will have to use secondary roads to get back on the highway, police said.