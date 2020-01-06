“If you see a coyote, the BEST thing you can do is haze him!” the post reads. This helps reinforce “natural fear” in the coyotes, who avoid contact with people even though they may seem comfortable in streets and backyards.

That’s exactly what Bostonians are being urged to do if they spot any of the furry intruders roaming the streets, according to a recent Facebook post from the City of Boston Animal and Control Care.

Are you ready to wave your arms wildly, make a lot of noise, and scare off some coyotes?

The animal control officials emphasized that people should never corner or approach a seemingly sick or injured coyote.

The animal control office said it receives quite a lot of coyote sighting calls and those increase slightly in the winter, so it was renewing previous advice on how to scare them off.

With coyote breeding season in full swing, according to the Facebook post, owners should be especially careful with their pets. Keeping dogs on a leash while on walks and cats indoors can help ensure their safety. If a coyote is approached by a curious unleashed dog, it will be protective of female coyotes and become aggressive toward the dog.

Even if a dog is let out in the back yard, the officials said, owners should keep the dog on a leash or go out with it. The officials said coyotes’ acrobatic abilities were a threat.

“Coyotes can easily clear a 6-foot fence and are also known to climb trees,” the post reads.

You can contact Animal Care and Control at 617-635-5348 or email animalcontrol@boston.gov with any coyote-related questions.

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.