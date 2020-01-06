“One student has been transferred to the hospital and the other student is in police custody at this time,” Liebow said in the email. “Rockport police are here at the school and have determined that it is safe to continue with school today. They will be here throughout the day today. Of course as parents you have the right to dismiss your students as you see fit. I will contact you again later today as more details become available.”

In an e-mail Liebow said the incident occurred in the hallway of the middle school before school started and involved two students who are enrolled at the school.

A student was hospitalized and another student was in police custody after a “serious physical assault” at the Rockport Middle School, according to Rockport Superintendent Robert Liebow.

Rockport police were preparing a statement about the incident, but have not provided any details about the incident or how or where the suspect was taken into custody.

Nathaniel Mulcahy, who lives on neighboring Dean Road, said he and his twin children were in their backyard for their daily ritual of “having breakfast with the birds” when he spotted a “young man” in his backyard and in the abutting swampy wetlands.

His home is about a block away from the middle school and the wetlands connects his neighborhood to the Rockport school campus.He said the only way out of the wetlands is by cutting through the backyard of a Dean Road resident.

“There was a young man, about five feet seven or five eight, in the wetlands behind the house. He was really struggling to get through the wetlands, it’s all swamp and brambles,’’ Mulcahy said in a telephone interview. “It was clearly not somebody who was supposed to be in our backyard.”

He said he distracted the children, returned inside, told his wife what he had seen, locked the doors to the house and called police. A short time later, he said, he learned from social media posting by other Rockport residents that the person he saw in his backyard was in police custody.

“We live in this bucolic neighborhood. It takes a lot of sacrifices to move to a small community like this,’’ he said. “We don’t want our kids to be traumatized just for going to school.”

