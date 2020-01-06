If Tom Brady retires or leaves, who will be Boston’s next transcendent sports icon?

What does the future hold for the GOAT? It’s a question that Patriots fans will ponder for the next several months, as TB12 becomes a free agent. But if Brady does leave Boston, who will inherit the throne atop Boston’s sports landscape? Can a current New England athlete — Jayson Tatum? Mookie Betts? Aly Raisman? David Pastrnak? — approach Brady’s stature locally? Or is the city once spoiled by Brady, David Ortiz, Paul Pierce, and so many before them now destined for a dry spell?