Transportation Security Administration officers stopped a woman from boarding a flight at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport Monday morning when they found a loaded handgun in her bag— something the woman said she had forgotten was there, TSA officials said.

TSA officers detected this handgun in a woman’s carry-on bag at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport on Jan. 6.

The Londonderry Police Department confiscated the firearm after being notified by TSA, and detained the woman for questioning. The woman said she had forgotten she had the loaded firearm in her bag, according to officials.

Officials said police allowed the woman to hand off the firearm to “a non-traveling companion for safekeeping" until she returned from her trip.

“As a reminder, individuals who bring firearms to the checkpoint are subject to possible criminal charges from law enforcement. Even travelers with concealed firearm permits are not allowed to bring guns onto airplanes in their carry-on bags,” officials said.

TSA allows passengers to pack firearms in checked baggage so long as they are declared. Firearms must also be “unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition,” officials said.

TSA is determining whether it will cite the woman, spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein said.

TSA can assess civil penalties of up to $13,333 for weapons violations. A typical penalty for a first offense of carrying a handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100, officials said.

