So far, Boston has had just over 11 inches of snow, which is almost exactly average for this point in winter. If you are a snow lover, I’d like to be able to tell you that there’s more on the way and we will stay nearly average, but we will actually start falling behind over the next couple of weeks. As it looks now, I do not foresee many opportunities for the white stuff ahead. This can change, of course, but that’s our current standing.

It’s the first full work week of the new year, and you may be wondering if the weather is going to affect any of your travel in the coming days, since winter months are notorious for big travel delays across New England.

Advertisement

A weather system Monday will bring some light snow shower activity to central and western New England with a coating to an inch. By the time the precipitation moves eastward, it will dry up, so I’m not forecasting anything more than a stray flurry.

There will be a lot of clouds, and temperatures will stay in the mid-thirties, which is about where you would expect things to be in the first week of January.

On Tuesday, another weather system will graze the area as it moves south of New England. As long as the track of the system doesn’t change, it may bring a little bit of light precipitation Tuesday night. I expect this precipitation would take the form of snow and could leave a coating to an inch, especially south of Boston if the storm passes close enough.

The majority of a weather system will miss southern New England Tuesday night and early Wednesday. Tropical Tidbits

As the storm pulls away into Nova Scotia and becomes more intense, it will drag down colder air for Thursday. We may see a sub-freezing day on Thursday with readings not breaking 32 degrees across the region.

Advertisement

Thursday will be the coldest of the next seven days with a brief burst of arctic air. WeatherBell

However, this is not the beginning of any cold pattern. As a matter of fact, we’re back into the 40s by Friday, and there are some indications that a very warm rain system will move in for Saturday.

I was somewhat surprised at the depth of warming potential for the weekend. The forecast maps I’ve looked at show temperatures nearly 30 degrees above average Saturday afternoon, which could put 60 degrees within reach. This is extreme warmth for this time of year.

Temperatures are forecast to be extremely mild for the first part of January Saturday. This map shows how much above average it will be early Saturday evening. WeatherBell

This certainly is not good news for winter sports enthusiasts, or for the ski industry itself. However, northern New England is faring a little bit better, with more in the way of natural snow and colder temperatures that have allowed deeper bases.

Current snow depth across New England, based on computer projections. NOAA

It’s difficult to accurately president the long-range forecast, but the overall pattern does not appear conducive for deep cold or major snow through the middle of the month.



