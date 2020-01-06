Mora was convicted last month of manslaughter while operating under the influence, motor vehicle homicide, operating under the influence causing bodily injury, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

“I do forgive you with all of my heart,” said Grendalee Alvarado, the mother of Brianna, in Spanish through an interpreter during sentencing for Olivia Dolores Mora, 42.

The mother of 7-year-old Brianna Rosales, who died in a horrific crash in Dorchester in 2013, on Monday offered forgiveness to the driver who killed her loved one, moments before a Suffolk Superior Court judge sentenced the driver to 15 to 20 years in state prison.

Though authorities said Mora had a blood alcohol level above the legal limit after the fatal crash on Olney Street on Nov. 26, 2013, Mora insisted Monday that she wasn’t intoxicated when her SUV slid onto the sidewalk and fatally struck Brianna as she walked with her mother.

“I apologize so much, so very much,” Mora said in a written statement translated into English by the interpreter. “If I could turn back the time, I swear that I would do it immediately.”

Mora said a tire fell off her vehicle before the crash, adding that, “I am not an alcoholic, and I swear that I was not drinking that day.”

Judge Mary K. Ames rejected that claim, noting that jurors convicted Mora of drunken driving, an offense for which the “evidence was overwhelming.”

During the two-week trial, prosecutors portrayed an out-of-control Mora barreling through Dorchester in a Chevy Tahoe. They said the evidence showed Mora was driving on Geneva Avenue toward Bowdoin Street while drunk around 2 p.m. and at one point traveled in the wrong lane while trying to pass an MBTA bus.

According to prosecutors, Mora was speeding when she took a left onto Olney Street. Despite knowing there was a school nearby, Mora, who was en route to pick up her own child, was driving “in excess of 53 miles per hour” when she struck a parked vehicle, pushing it six feet forward, prosecutors said. She also struck a fire hydrant and continued onto the sidewalk, where Brianna and her mother were walking while holding hands.

Mora failed field sobriety tests after the crash, investigators said.

Brianna was taken to Boston Medical Center, where she died of her injuries, officials said. Her mother’s left femur was shattered from the crash, and she spent months recovering at a hospital.

Assistant District Attorney Masai-Maliek King said Monday that Mora’s blood alcohol level was .12 hours after the crash, and Ames said Brianna was fatally struck while “literally skipping with joy with her mother.”

Alvarado, the mother of Brianna, addressed Mora directly from the witness stand Monday.

“The truth is that you must learn your lesson, because for the family these six years have not been easy, but the Lord gives us the strength” to continue, Alvarado said.

Ames commended Alvarado after the grieving mother concluded her remarks.

“I am just overwhelmed by the strength, and the faith, and the humanity that you have displayed in this courtroom,” Ames said.

Though sentenced to up to 20 years in state prison, Mora will receive credit for the roughly six years she spent in custody while the case was pending. Her trial was delayed as her mental competency was evaluated, according to legal filings.

On Monday, Ames also sentenced Mora to serve three years of probation when she completes her prison term, with several conditions including that she remain alcohol free, refrain from driving, stay away from the victims’ family, submit to a mental health evaluation, and undergo any drug or alcohol treatment deemed appropriate by authorities.

Ames - who imposed a sentence that exceeded the recommendation from prosecutors - said the death of Brianna and the severe injuries to her mother, who suffered four strokes in the hospital, were “due to the actions, selfish actions of this defendant."

William Roa, a lawyer for Mora -- who wore dark glasses, a cream-colored sweater, maroon pants, and white sneakers as she sat with her ankles shackled - requested that she receive a sentence of 8 to 12 years.

Roa noted that while Mora’s prior record includes a larceny conviction and an assault and battery case that was continued without a finding, there’s no indication of any earlier “alcohol-related incidents.” Roa said Mora has dealt with a number of mental health issues while in custody, though he did not elaborate.

Meanwhile King, the prosecutor, had requested a prison term of 14 to 16 years.

He also read a written statement from Alvardo, before she took the stand and offered more testimony. Alvarado wrote in her statement that Mora should serve more time in prison than the more than six years she’s already spent behind bars.

“You deserve more than that, because you didn’t kill an animal,” Alvarado wrote. “You killed an innocent little girl.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.