WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Obama administration housing chief Julián Castro is endorsing Elizabeth Warren’s presidential bid, saying the Massachusetts senator is “the most qualified, best-equipped candidate to win the nomination” and defeat President Donald Trump.

In an online video posted Monday featuring the two former 2020 White House rivals, Castro tells Warren, “No one is working harder than you." The pair had remained friendly during months of campaigning.

Castro, also the former mayor of San Antonio, dropped out of the presidential race last week. The Iowa caucuses that kick off the Democratic primary are less than a month away.