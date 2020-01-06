Re “DeVos restores fairness to campus sexual misconduct cases" (Opinion, Jan. 2). Suggesting that the lack of fairness in campus sexual misconduct cases has for decades heavily favored victims, the title of this piece sickens me.

Lawyers and writers carefully choose their every word; words are the tools with which they make a living. While there may be accuracy in the statement regarding fairness in a legal proceeding (though I’m certainly no proper judge of that), the choice to title this piece in such a way as to suggest that DeVos has rescued due process from the grips of over-eager administrators, or worse, lying accusers, insults the scores of victims reading your headlines. It’ll take more than a few cases in the last handful of years to make that proverbial pendulum swing.