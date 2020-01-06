By cherry-picking cases to support the false argument that colleges routinely deny “accused students any meaningful opportunity to tell their side of the story,” Jennifer Braceras is propagating misconceptions and outright lies about what’s happening today on college campuses (“DeVos restores fairness to campus sexual misconduct cases,” Jan. 2). Sexual misconduct and assault is endemic in our society. It affects people of all genders, ages, races, and abilities, and it happens in homes, workplaces, and schools. Changing this requires ongoing leadership, action, accountability, and honest public discussion about sexual violence.

Last year, United Educators, which is one of the largest insurers for post-secondary schools, released a report summarizing damage awards greater than $250,000 paid by schools in 2018. Liability claims resulting from a failure to properly respond to reports of sexual misconduct and assault far exceeded those from wrongful death or employee termination. The cases included in the report were drawn from legal proceedings in criminal and civil courts examining evidence related to claims of school-based sexual violence. If the assertion that students and faculty reported to have engaged in sexual misconduct were not allowed to present “evidence that supports his or her version of events, such as witness testimony, text messages, or proof of continued sexual relations” were true, we would expect to see the opposite from courts reviewing the Title IX decisions made by schools.