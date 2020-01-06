Of course, the Trump administration is counting on the great partisan divide in this country to protect it from having to answer for the unprecedented targeting of a general and highly placed official of a sovereign nation. Soleimani was a known and extremely bad guy, responsible for the brutal deaths of American troops. But he wasn’t Osama bin Laden. He headed the Quds Force , an official branch of the Iranian military. Even though Trump has designated the Quds as a foreign terrorist organization, Soleimani was still the second most powerful official in Iran. For that reason, his killing crossed a line.

Americans of all political persuasions should demand more transparency from the Trump administration about what led up to the killing of Soleimani. But the bigger question is whether we really want to be in the assassination business.

What imminent threat to the United States triggered the killing of General Major Qassem Soleimani of Iran? And did the alleged threat die with him? Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wouldn’t say, as he made his rounds as President Trump’s designated defender of Soleimani’s assassination.

That line probably doesn’t matter to average Americans, who are not experts on who is a government official in Iran and who is not. It should.

Polling shows the US public wants out of foreign wars. For example, according to a September 2019 University of Maryland poll cited in a recent Foreign Policy article, “three-quarters of those surveyed, including a majority of Republicans, said a war with Iran would be unwarranted.” Most respondents “blamed the Trump administration for heightened tensions with Iran.” Yet so far, the response to the killing of Soleimani breaks down along predictable partisan lines. Republicans are praising Trump for standing up to Iran and denouncing a move by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to vote on a war powers resolution that would limit Trump’s military actions.

According to The Washington Post, it was Pompeo, with backup from Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper, who convinced Trump to approve the hit on Soleimani. But the information is classified, so the public knows very little about the justification, beyond Pompeo’s claims that “dozens if not hundreds” of American lives were at risk. Asked on CNN how “imminent” the attacks were, he said, “If you’re an American in the region, days and weeks, this is not something that’s relevant.” Asked if eliminating Soleimani eliminated the threat, he told CBS, “We made the right decision to take out this terrorist.” That’s a duck, not an answer.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Trump aide Kellyanne Conway said members of Congress “will be briefed. . . . But they should also calm down and celebrate, not denigrate, the fact that the world’s greatest terrorist" was killed.

As commander in chief, Trump is responsible for whatever happens next. Apparently he’s betting that taking out “a really bad guy” is the way to deter future Iranian aggression. So far, however, it has stirred up cries for revenge against America, which Trump has followed up with threats to destroy Iranian cultural sites.

Watching thousands of Iranians take to the streets to mourn Soleimani’s death, and call for vengeance against America, it’s certainly fair to wonder: How many more American lives are now at risk because of this targeted kill? And what if those at risk include American government officials? How outraged would we be if a drone strike by Iran killed a US cabinet secretary?

Trump is framing this, as usual, as a matter of his resolve versus the weakness of his predecessors. His bet on toughness may pay off in the short term, no matter how dire the expert predictions.

Maybe the briefings will reveal a truly imminent threat — although there’s good reason to doubt anything Trump or his minions have to say. Whether we should celebrate the decision to end that threat via Soleimani’s assassination deserves more than the usual partisan warfare. This is much bigger than politics. It’s about who we are as Americans.

Joan Vennochi can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.