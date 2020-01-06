With much discussion lately about the many ways of improving mass transit in Boston, including making it free (“In Boston, let’s make the bus free,” Editorial, Jan. 1), let’s consider the merits of a Charles River ferry. The ice might occasionally be a problem, but the water is free and waiting to be put to work. Imagine a service that connects the Museum of Science and East Cambridge with Watertown Square. Stops could be made at MIT, Kenmore Square, Boston University, Allston Landing, Harvard Square, Arsenal, Nonantum, and more. The rail link between Allston Landing and Kendall Square would also be very desirable, thank you very much. More vision and commitment is needed to give Boston the transportation it desperately needs and deserves. The future depends on it.

Frank W. Riepe