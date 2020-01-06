The operation against Soleimani, the head of Iran’s foreign intelligence service was, in the estimation of both experts and allies, a strategic mistake that raises the risk of a bloody and needless war. It is also the clearest example yet of why Congress must pull back some of the power it has granted to the White House, especially now that it’s occupied by such an impulsive leader.

The failure of Congress to assert adequate limits on the war-making powers of the president — something that has occurred over the last 18 years, under both parties — culminated last week in the unprecedented decision by President Trump to use the US military to kill a foreign general. Major General Qassem Soleimani of Iran was not akin to Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi or Osama Bin Laden: There are critical differences between a general serving a noxious regime and a terrorist living in a cave.

To be clear, no American tears should be shed for Soleimani, who was in neighboring Iraq at the airport in Baghdad when a US drone found him. But that does not excuse the president’s reckless act. Iran has promised to retaliate for the general’s death, putting the lives of thousands of Americans overseas at risk. The fact that the attack occurred in a third country without its permission has opened another unnecessary crisis: many Iraqi politicians now want to boot US forces still stationed in Iraq. Their reaction is understandable. If other countries started fighting on American soil, with Americans in the crossfire, we’d want them gone too.

Iran’s government both represses its own people and supports regional tyrants like Syria’s Bashar Assad, and Soleimani certainly was an odious person serving an odious agenda. He was considered the key figure in organizing Iranian proxies that have inflicted untold misery in the Middle East. But the United States cannot simply kill whatever foreign wrongdoers it chooses. While there is precedent for pursuing terrorists overseas, there is none for the US military killing an officer of a sovereign country, one which the United States may oppose but against which it has not declared war. Imagine if the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff were taken out by a foreign military officer while traveling to Paris.

Even if Iran were organizing imminent attacks against Americans, the Trump administration has not made clear how killing Soleimani will stop his government from executing them. Iran has already replaced him with another general and, if anything, it appears the strike has made violence against Americans abroad more likely.

If that happens, President Trump has pledged to commit war crimes by attacking Iranian cultural sites, which include ancient Persian ruins and Silk Road sites. The president had already withdrawn the United States from the Iran nuclear deal, which had successfully limited its nuclear program, which adds another fearsome wrinkle to the unfolding crisis. The fact that Iran had been complying with the deal means that, in the eyes of the world, it’s the United States that was the deadbeat.

No president — whether it’s this president or any other — should be able to single-handedly provoke a military crisis in the way that Trump just did. But by handing presidents sweeping grants of military authority, failing to stand up for its own prerogatives, and often allowing presidents to ignore the remaining limits on their power, Congress planted the seeds for this crisis. Under the Constitution, only Congress can declare war. Presidents have used the use-of-force authorizations passed after the Sept. 11 attacks to justify military action that has nothing to do with Al Qaeda (a sworn enemy of the Iranian regime), but Congress has declined to rescind or amend it. Presidents Bush and Obama also share blame for broadly interpreting those powers.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has pledged to bring a war powers vote this week, which she says “reasserts Congress’s long-established oversight responsibilities by mandating that if no further Congressional action is taken, the Administration’s military hostilities with regard to Iran cease within 30 days.” It’s tough to imagine that going anywhere in the Republican-held Senate, where senators have released a parade of bellicose statements celebrating the strike. Nobody disputes that Soleimani was a bad guy. But if the president’s party hides behind tough-guy talk instead of grappling with the serious strategic and legal issues Trump’s reckless act raised, they will solidify their place in the disgraceful history of congressional failure.