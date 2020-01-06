With the new year and the Legislature back at work comes a chance for a fresh look at a long-overdue highway safety measure aimed at commercial drivers. And it shouldn’t take another tragedy for it to become law.

Anyone who has ever been passed by an 18-wheeler on the highway knows there can be no room for second-best behind the wheel, no room for those who take their safety and the safety of others for granted, and certainly no room for those impaired by drugs or alcohol.

Advertisement

Subsequent revelations about the driver’s record pointed to serious flaws and a breakdown of record-keeping at the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles. Cleaning up that mess has taken months and remains a work in progress. But there’s more that needs to be done, especially to deal with issues in the licensing process itself.

A bill filed by Governor Charlie Baker in the wake of that New Hampshire crash would double the suspension periods for commercial drivers who commit two serious traffic violations in a three-year period from 60 to 120 days and, for the third offense in as many years, from 120 to 240 days. That’s the kind of penalty that says maybe it’s time to find another line of work.

The bill, which had a hearing on Beacon Hill Thursday, would also require commercial drivers to notify the RMV and their employers within 24 hours of a conviction for a traffic-related offense or a license revocation in any state. And it would require employers to enroll in an existing electronic system in order to get real-time alerts about violations. Of course, that requires the RMV to do its part and do it well. But it would also make life tougher for the outliers in the trucking industry — for those who hire around the fringes and fail to do their own due diligence before putting someone behind the wheel of what can easily become a killing machine.

Advertisement

The bill would also demand that commercial drivers “demonstrate a history of good driving” and be ineligible “if they have been suspended or disqualified from driving at any time” in the previous three years. The long and sorry record of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, charged with negligent homicide in the New Hampshire crash, points to the need for real reform all along the way. Zhukosvkyy’s license suspensions go back to 2013 and include several suspensions for drunken driving.

Nationally, the costs of inaction are dismaying. A total of 4,136 people died in large-truck crashes in the United States in 2018, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, an increase of 31 percent from 2009. Of those who died, 16 percent were truck occupants, 67 percent occupants of cars or other passenger vehicles, and 15 percent were pedestrians, bicyclists or motorcyclists.

Baker’s bill would make Massachusetts a model for the nation, raising the state’s standards for licensing commercial drivers above those set by federal law.

But even as state lawmakers wrestle with ramping up Massachusetts standards, a new federal mandate for commercial drivers and employers — the Drug and Alcohol Clearing House — kicks in Jan. 6. The online database will give employers, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, the RMV, and state law enforcement personnel real-time information about drug and alcohol violations by those with commercial driver’s licenses.

Advertisement

It will also identify drivers who “move frequently and obtain CDLs in different states.”

The combination of this new database, tougher licensing requirements and — most critically — a competently run RMV, can make a real difference here in highway safety. Each is an important piece of a complex puzzle, and like that proverbial three-legged stool, none will be sufficient without the other.