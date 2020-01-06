It does not take an expert in constitutional law, or a sitting senator, to determine that Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell’s pronouncement that he is “not impartial about this at all,” referring to his role as juror in the looming impeachment trial, is a breach of the neutrality condition in Article I of the Constitution. He freely admits it. McConnell also said he will work in “total coordination” with the White House during the trial. This, however, may require input from legal scholars, since Article I further provides “The Senate shall have the sole Power [emphasis mine] to try all Impeachments.” Can it not be argued that coordinating with the executive branch violates this proviso?

McConnell knows full well that his collaborative strategy completely ignores the separation of powers principle. When coupled with his refusal to allow witnesses, recusal may be his only chance to remove the developing stain on his legacy and change the historical record that awaits him — enabling a White House cover-up.