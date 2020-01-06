The American military experience in this part of the world has featured many ups and downs since January 1991. US forces have won a handful of apparent victories that never quite lived up to their billing. They have experienced more than a handful of disappointments, as the very duration of this sprawling but now essentially nameless armed conflict makes clear. Certainly what Bush had in mind was not a war dating from the beginning of the 20th century’s closing decade and stretching into the third decade of the 21st century.

There have been 28 State of the Union addresses since, delivered by a total of five presidents. Yet thousands of US troops remain in the Gulf. Mission accomplishment is nowhere in sight.

“Our forces in the Gulf will not stay there one day longer than is necessary to complete their mission.” So declared President George H. W. Bush . The date was Jan. 29, 1991. The occasion was the president’s annual State of the Union address.

In the latest head-spinning turn of events, US forces, acting pursuant to President Donald Trump’s orders, assassinated Major General Qassem Soleimani on Jan. 3. Commander of the Iranian Quds Force, Soleimani had just arrived at Baghdad International Airport when he was killed by a drone strike.

Advertisement

Many of Trump’s supporters have hailed Soleimani’s execution as yet another important milestone on the road to final victory (although at this point no one quite knows what victory would look like). Many of Trump’s critics, especially Democrats, have denounced Trump’s action as illegal and reckless (conveniently forgetting the numerous equally illegal assassinations conducted at the behest of Barack Obama).

Iraqi authorities have loudly condemned the killing of Soleimani. If Iraq qualifies as a sovereign state, then the assassination carried out by US forces has patently and indeed outrageously violated Iraqi sovereignty. Yet given that Iraq plays host to various “militias” — armies of irregulars not under government control — we may conclude that Iraq’s sovereignty is itself a sham, which is yet another negative judgment of US policy. When the United States invaded Iraq in 2003, transforming it into a failed state did not form part Washington’s agenda.

Advertisement

Were all of that not enough to keep the chattering class chattering, the Iraqi Parliament has now passed legislation demanding that all foreign forces withdraw. In so doing, the elected representatives of the Iraqi people have handed President Trump a golden opportunity. Thanks to Iraqi legislators, he may now make good on his oft-repeated promise to end our endless wars in the Middle East — and to do so in an election year, no less.

Iraqis have manifestly had their fill of Americans, who arrived promising liberation but have delivered mostly grief. So the president who ordered Soleimani’s killing can now oblige the Iraqi Parliament by ordering US forces (including the reinforcements currently headed to the region) to pack up and come home.

Yet note: For Trump to do so would be tantamount to admitting that the entire US military enterprise in the Middle East, dating back to George H. W. Bush’s Operation Desert Storm nearly 30 years ago, has ended in failure. The US national security establishment, which includes most Democrats in the House and Senate, will resist any such admission. Its members are wedded to the conviction that the exercise of American global leadership requires that the United States amass and maintain enormous military power, combined with a willingness to put that power to work. In that sense, they have long since made their peace with endless war.

Advertisement

The stakes here are huge. Members of that establishment know that calling it quits in Iraq will likely trigger a revolution in US national security policy. The proponents of endless war — and they are legion in both parties — will be discredited. Heretics favoring prudence and restraint will be empowered. A radical overhaul of US policy and a much-needed readjustment of US priorities just might become possible.

I seriously doubt that Trump grasps the implications of opportunity that has landed in his lap. He has seldom shown any capacity to see beyond his next round of golf. But history is filled with ironies. Donald Trump as Peace President would be one for the record books.

Andrew Bacevich is president of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft. His new book “The Age of Illusions: How America Squandered Its Cold War Victory” will be published this week.