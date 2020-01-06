Tulsi Gabbard’s “present” vote in the House impeachment was a classic “Profile In Courage” moment.
Based on calculated lies, Americans were led into a war Pope John Paul II labeled a “defeat for humanity.” The “Afghanistan Papers” revealed that for 18 years the American people were lied to concerning the Afghan War by the Bush and Obama administrations. In violation of the Constitution, the US government has intervened militarily in Syria, Libya, Africa, and God knows where else. The self-proclaimed “genius” in the White House is currently leading us into another satanic crusade in the Middle East based on more lies and deceit.
Yet only an unfulfilled request for a personal favor is impeachable.
We have become so insensitive to human suffering on a massive scale that the loss of an NFL football game is more traumatic than another war, those found guilty of war crimes by military tribunals are pardoned and exalted, and truth-tellers like Tulsi Gabbard are ridiculed and condemned.
Happy New Year!
Jack O’Rourke
Narragansett, R.I.