Tulsi Gabbard’s “present” vote in the House impeachment was a classic “Profile In Courage” moment.

Based on calculated lies, Americans were led into a war Pope John Paul II labeled a “defeat for humanity.” The “Afghanistan Papers” revealed that for 18 years the American people were lied to concerning the Afghan War by the Bush and Obama administrations. In violation of the Constitution, the US government has intervened militarily in Syria, Libya, Africa, and God knows where else. The self-proclaimed “genius” in the White House is currently leading us into another satanic crusade in the Middle East based on more lies and deceit.