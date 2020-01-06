I applaud the Globe’s editorial “Let’s make the bus free” (Jan. 1). As a social worker who has worked in health care for many years, I know that one of the biggest obstacles preventing patients from engaging in their health care is their struggle to access transportation. In fact, transportation is now known as one of the primary social determinants of health. Free transportation would not only reduce the costs of untreated chronic disease and other escalating health issues but it also would be a key building block to enable our rapidly aging population to remain successful in their homes and neighborhoods. Let’s do it!

Betsy Pollock