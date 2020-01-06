Red-tinged skies and thick fog hung over Australia’s New South Wales state, as deadly bush fires prompted military deployments, mass evacuations, and a government pledge of billions of dollars in recovery aid.

“Some days it always feels like sunset," as one resident put it.

The death toll from the fires, which have been burning for five months, has reached at least 24, and at least 2,000 homes have been destroyed across the country. So far, the blazes have scorched an area twice the size of the US state of Maryland.