It’s not that there’s anything onscreen that scandalous, per se, unless Saint Laurent’s ever-present cigarette counts. Rather, it’s how unsettlingly vulnerable the man is shown to be. He’s an orchid in a weedy world. Unexpectedly glimpsing himself in a mirror, he starts. It’s not so much a shock of recognition perhaps as self-protection. “Do you understand this era?” he’s asked in an interview. “I don’t understand it, but I feel it,” he says. That’s both blessing, as a creator, and curse, as a person: Someone who’s all feeling, he’s damage control without the control. (Bergé is the control.)

Olivier Meyrou’s very good documentary “Celebration” has a long and tangled history. It’s screening five times at the Museum of Fine Arts , starting Jan. 8. Meyrou and his camera followed the legendary couturier Yves Saint Laurent (1936-2008) for 2½ years, with eye-opening access. Too much, as it turned out. Saint Laurent’s partner, Pierre Bergé, had the film withdrawn after it premiered at the 2007 Berlin International Film Festival. Saint Laurent died a year later. Now “Celebration” is finally back in release.

The man seen in “Celebration” carries himself with the tentativeness of a stroke victim. There’s this odd thing Saint Laurent keeps doing with his mouth, thrusting out pursed lips. It makes him look a little like a fish. Which makes a sort of sense, actually. This deliquescent world of fabulousness he moves in is like an aquarium, a form of confinement that also keeps him afloat. Maybe the better analogy is with a serpentarium. Those intertwined capital letters Y, S, and L in the Saint Laurent logo look like a nest of elegant snakes.

The documentary begins by describing Saint Laurent as “The last of the grand couturiers" of the 20th century. That sounds about right. Bergé, who has much more screen time than Saint Laurent, notes that when the house was founded, in the early ’60s, both Chanel and Balenciaga were still working. It’s at that level of achievement that Saint Laurent operated.

The first shot is a close-up of Saint Laurent’s hand sketching a design in pencil. The hand spends as much time hesitating as drawing. The viewer can’t make out the sketch. That’s all right. The form matters less than the pursuit of it. What matters is the interplay of creativity and indecision.

Meyrou has shot “Celebration” in vérité style: no narrator, lots of handheld camera. The viewer is a fly on silk-embroidered walls. The one stylistic indulgence Meyrou allows himself is to show Saint Laurent mostly in black and white. The rest of the film is in color. In theory, such trickeration shouldn’t work. In practice, it nicely underscores the couturier’s apartness and alien quality.

It’s impressive how much variety Meyrou packs into 73 minutes. We get a good deal of Saint Laurent — chauffeured in his Mercedes, braving the red carpet at a New York awards ceremony, sitting silent through a birthday luncheon, enjoying the company of his pug — but considerably less than you might expect.

Saint Laurent’s relative absence doesn’t matter so much, since the YSL milieu supporting cast are so interesting. A fashion show is so big it’s held in a soccer stadium. Recent designs hang on racks in a back room. Vintage designs are kept in a storeroom with museum-quality conservation. Bergé deserves his own documentary. So do Saint Laurent’s muse Loulou de La Falaise (she of the Dietrich eyes) and the seamstresses especially. “Can they put Velcro in?” one of them jokes as she stitches. That they adore their boss may be the finest tribute the film has to offer. “Monsieur Saint Laurent sees everything,” one of them marvels. “He has sharp eyes.” Yes, he does, and the same might be said of Monsieur Meyrou.

CELEBRATION

Directed by Olivier Meyrou. At Museum of Fine Arts, various dates, Jan. 8-15. Unrated (smoking, brief fashion-model nudity). In French and English, with subtitles.

