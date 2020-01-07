Is that dusty old vase sitting in your attic trash or treasure? You may have a chance to find out when “Antiques Roadshow” comes to Boston.
The long-running PBS show will visit five cities for its upcoming 25th season, with three episodes set to be filmed on Monday, May 25, at the Boston Public Library in Copley Square.
“Holding events at these locations allows our cameras to film appraisals in and around places that are treasures in their own right, adding an exciting depth to our show,” executive producer Marsha Bemko said in a press release. “I can’t wait to see what treasures we uncover in Boston.”
Advertisement
Though the show is produced locally by WGBH Boston, “Antiques Roadshow” has only visited Massachusetts three times in its 24-season run. The show filmed a segment in Concord for its first season in 1997, and in Boston for seasons six and 17, which aired in 2002 and 2013, respectively.
At each appraisal event, approximately 3,000 ticketed guests will receive free verbal evaluations of their collectibles and antiques from experts sourced by PBS from some of the top auction houses and independent dealers in the country, according to the release. Each guest is limited to bringing two items to the event.
Although entry to the appraisal event is free, tickets are required and limited to one pair per household. Fans can enter to win tickets from now until Feb. 19 at pbs.org/roadshowtickets.