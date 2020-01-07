Suspenseful music accompanies a montage of news stories, football game clips, and footage of a former NFL star in a jail cell in the newly released trailer for “Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez.”
The Netflix documentary series, which premieres on Jan. 15, traces the saga the former Patriots tight end -- from Hernandez’s early days as a promising young athlete, to his success in the NFL, to his sentencing for the murder of his friend Odin Lloyd in 2013, and, finally, his death by suicide in 2017.
The trailer presents a snapshot what the documentary looks to explore: the factors leading up to the former Patriot being arrested on murder charges and the impact of his violence on those around him.
The series will explore Hernandez’s relationship with his father and the rest of his family. Phone calls made by Hernandez can be heard in the trailer, including a conversation with his mother, Terri Hernandez.
“I had nobody,” Aaron Hernandez yells on the phone. “What did you think I was going to do? Become a perfect angel?”
The trailer also hints at Hernandez’s relationship with drugs and alcohol and his history with guns and violence.
Former teammates of Hernandez also appear briefly in the trailer, including former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski. In footage from a “CBS This Morning” interview with players, an off-camera reporter can be heard saying, “It had to be a shock for all your teammates,” to which Gronk replies curtly: “Next question."
Hernandez was the subject of a 2018 Globe Spotlight investigation and a podcast called “Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez & Football, Inc.”