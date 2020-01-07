Suspenseful music accompanies a montage of news stories, football game clips, and footage of a former NFL star in a jail cell in the newly released trailer for “Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez.”

The Netflix documentary series, which premieres on Jan. 15, traces the saga the former Patriots tight end -- from Hernandez’s early days as a promising young athlete, to his success in the NFL, to his sentencing for the murder of his friend Odin Lloyd in 2013, and, finally, his death by suicide in 2017.

The trailer presents a snapshot what the documentary looks to explore: the factors leading up to the former Patriot being arrested on murder charges and the impact of his violence on those around him.